AIOU announces schedule for Matric/FA assignments

ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the assignment schedule for Matric and FA programmes offered in spring semester 2022. 1st June is the submission deadline for first full course assignment, July 01, for second assignment, August 01, for third and 30th August is the last date of submission for fourth assignment.

Whereas, the submission deadline for 1st and 2nd half course assignments of Matric and FA programmes is July 01 and August 30, 2022, respectively Students can get names, addresses, and other information of their respective tutors on CMS portal at http://enrollment.aiou.edu.pk or from any nearest regional campus.

The students will be responsible in case their assignments reach after due dates, those assignments will not be accepted.