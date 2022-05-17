Agencies

AIOU announces schedule for Matric/FA assignments

ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the assignment schedule for Matric and FA programmes offered in spring semester 2022. 1st June is the submission deadline for first full course assignment, July 01, for second assignment, August 01, for third and 30th August is the last date of submission for fourth assignment.

Whereas, the submission deadline for 1st and 2nd half course assignments of Matric and FA programmes is July 01 and August 30, 2022, respectively Students can get names, addresses, and other information of their respective tutors on CMS portal at http://enrollment.aiou.edu.pk or from any nearest regional campus.

The students will be responsible in case their assignments reach after due dates, those assignments will not be accepted.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Finland and Sweden will submit their NATO application today

International

US announces easing visa, family remittance restrictions for Cuba

International

North Korean military ramps up Covid response as outbreak grows

International

Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

Entertainment

Elizabeth line: Queen makes surprise visit to Paddington Station

Entertainment

Egypt composer’s star rises with ‘Moon Knight’ fame

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are married

Entertainment

HSY, Mehwish Hayat to share screen space in upcoming TV project

Newspaper

Ton-up Tamim takes Bangladesh to 318/3 at stumps on Day 3

Newspaper

Asad, Zohaib shine in 19th Westbury National Tennis

1 of 973

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More