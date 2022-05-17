‘Alvi lauds role of GIKI in promoting higher edu’

Swabi – Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, on Monday said that President Dr Arif Alvi, who is the Chancellor of the Institute, has appreciated the contribution made and role of GIK Institute in promoting higher education and launching modern academic disciplines like Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Data Science.

The Rector shared the details of his recently held meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr, says a press release issued here on Monday.

A briefing was held in continuation of previous briefings held in October 2021 and February 2022. The Rector presented a resume of the action taken on the decisions taken in the previous briefings, progress on previous briefings, updates on academic activities, future plans, research collaboration and other important activities undertaken by the institute. Dr Fazal said that the Chancellor was apprised about review of curricula, new faculty hiring, academic courses and labs and other important steps that included digital transformation.