Announce fresh polls or face PTI tsunami, Imran warns govt

SWABI – Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that youngsters should be ready for march towards Islamabad to uproot, what he called, the ‘imported government’ and force it to announce date for fresh elections.

Addressing a PTI public rally at the Gohati Cricket Stadium here, Imran said that ‘thieves’ would not be allowed to fulfil the agenda of their masters (Americans).

The rally was held in connection with the party’s public contact campaign for early general elections and enlisting people’s support for storming capital Islamabad after May 20, aiming to dictate his terms of an early election. The PTI Chairman said that he wanted to bring both the coalition government and establishment under pressure with the massive gatherings he had already held in different parts of the country and poised to use the Islamabad march card, forcing the government to announce date for next general elections or face the PTI’s tsunami.

Imran said that the government has little space now as PTI leaders and workers are determined that the ocean of PTI workers will go to Islamabad and stay there till announcing date for general elections. He said that between 2008 and 2018 the two major parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People Party had ruled the country and during this period the Americans had conducted 400 drone attacks and targetted the innocent people and children from 4000 kilometers distance.

He said that the Americans alleged that they lost the war in Afghanistan due to Pakistan non-cooperative policy. “As compared with the American soldiers killing in Afghanistan, Pakistan lost more army personnel in the war in terror,” he said.

“The big terrorist (Altaf Hussain) was sitting in London,” he said, adding that the leaders of the two parties did not take any step against him who targeted and eliminated the police personnel who participated in the Karachi operation in 1987.

“There is no honour of slaves and we will never accept the imported government comprising.

“The people of Pakistan are true rulers and decision makers and they will decide in the next elections that who rule them,” he said. Everybody knew that Nawaz Sharif was convicted in a corruption case, left for London on a pretext of medical treatment in November 2019 and the court allowed him only for four weeks but he did not return. They were talking of steering the country out of troubles, in fact they had pushed the country into serious crises because their objective was to loot the nation with both hands, he asserted.

About the grave economic situation in the country, he said that the economic scenario moves to the point that it would be difficult for government to tackle as the value of Pakistani rupee is falling, inflation upward trend continued unabated and stock exchange is under a tremendous pressure.

Total 1670 security personnel have provided the security umbrella to the public meeting and all the arrangements for the meeting were made by KP Minister Shahram Khan who was present in the ground for the last three days and supervised the preparations.