Our Staff Reporter

Armed clash over land dispute leaves two dead

ATTOCK – Two shot dead over land and trees dispute in village Dheri Kot in the jurisdiction of Attock Saddar police station.  As per details, an armed clash took place between two groups (reportedly close relatives) over land and trees dispute.  As a result of firing, Muhammad Azam   and Ahmad Banaras were shot dead while Ahmad Zubair received multiple injuries.  The dead and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Attock by Rescue 1122. Meanwhile Attock Khurd police arrested a drug smuggler Zafar Shahzad   and recovered 10 kg of heroin from his possession which he was carrying in a bag. A case under the act has been registered against him. Similarly, the Attock police recovered 1.7 kg of charas from Sabir Hussain, Safdar Shah and Hakim Khan.  Separate cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.

 

