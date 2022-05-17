Asad Umar congratulates nation on SC verdict

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Asad Umar congratulated the people of Pakistan over Supreme Court’s decision on a presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the SC verdict the dissident survived from lifetime disqualification but the apex court sent back the question of stopping the deviant to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Hamza’s fake Punjab govt ends, says Farrukh Habib

PTI leader Farrukh Habib also tweeted about the decision of the Supreme Court and wrote “Today’s SC verdict is historic! Deviant member’s vote will not be counted and Hamza Shehbaz’s fake government in Punjab is over.”

The former Minister of State, while releasing the video of the distribution of sweets, wrote “There is a wave of happiness among the people on the victory of truth and justice because deviation weakens democracy and the spirit of 63-A is to stop deviation. Allies would never have left if this decision had come first, but in every work of Allah there is an improvement.”