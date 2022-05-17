Asad Umar congratulates nation on SC verdict

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Asad Umar congratulated the people of Pakistan over Supreme Court’s decision on a presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the SC verdict the dissident survived from lifetime disqualification but the apex court sent back the question of stopping the deviant to President Dr Arif Alvi.

Hamza’s fake Punjab govt ends, says Farrukh Habib

PTI leader Farrukh Habib also tweeted about the decision of the Supreme Court and wrote “Today’s SC verdict is historic! Deviant member’s vote will not be counted and Hamza Shehbaz’s fake government in Punjab is over.”

The former Minister of State, while releasing the video of the distribution of sweets, wrote “There is a wave of happiness among the people on the victory of truth and justice because deviation weakens democracy and the spirit of 63-A is to stop deviation. Allies would never have left if this decision had come first, but in every work of Allah there is an improvement.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Hina Khar invites Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan’s Gandhara sites

National

Govt to complete its constitutional term: sources

National

Commander Quetta Corps visits Cholera affected areas in Pir Koh, Dera Bugti

National

Imran Khan urges SC to hear cases against Sharif family on daily bases

National

Economy will collapse without raising petroleum prices, says Maryam Nawaz

National

Sanctity of assembly was violated: Pervaiz Elahi

National

Elections to take place after reforms: Fazl

National

SC verdict ends Shehbaz, Hamza govt: Fawad Chaudhry

National

KP govt announces withdrawal from Benazir Income Support Programme

National

PTI refutes claims of receiving ‘illicit funding’

1 of 8,185

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More