Bella Hadid continues to show support for Palestine, ‘Free Palestine forever’

LONDON – Bella Hadid took to her Instagram handle and shared a heart-wrenching note recalling the trauma and pain of survivors in Palestine on Nakba Day. The supermodel, 25, who often uses her social media to condemn the Israeli violence toward Palestinians, re-shared a video from Al Jazeera on May 15, which documented a detailed account of Nakba Day. She began with, “Nakba Day. Thinking of my father today. Crying tears for him. Thinking of all of the Nakba survivors, now refugees. Our elders who are still not allowed to return to their homeland. I’m holding Palestine in my heart today. And everyday. The never ending Nakba.” “The feeling is just sad. Sad that this is another year of babies being born in an occupation. Another year of pain. Sad that my dad keeps aging another year, just to watch his people go through the same pain he experienced. Sad,” she continued.

“The only thing I wanted to do today was hug my baba and tell him how proud I am of him. Not only for being so resilient and surviving, but for living every single day with the extreme trauma that something like this causes a child. The worst part? No one would even validate his history and what his family had been through. ‘There’s no such thing as Palestine’. That could possibly be the worst,” the model added. Bella ended her emotional note with the call “Free Palestine forever” saying she’s “proud to be Palestinian”.