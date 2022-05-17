Bike lifters gang busted, 12 motorcycles recovered

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested a bike lifters’ gang red-handed and recovered 12 stolen bikes from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

According to the details, capital police arrested three members of a bike lifters’ gang and accused were identified as Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Ramzan and Farhat Abbas. Police spokesman said that a special strategy was adopted by the police to arrest the culprits involved in the recent bike lifting incidents. 12 motorcycles and spare parts of 10 bikes were recovered from their possession. One accused namely Farhat Abbas was a mechanic who was selling the spare parts of stolen motorcycles. Investigation was underway for further recovery. IGP Islamabad has appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed them to intensify the crackdown against bike lifters and arrest the culprits and recover stolen bikes on priority basis.

Meanwhile, capital police have also busted a three members’ gang of burglars and recovered 18 laptops, 04 phones and ladies hand bags from their possession, he said.

Following the directives of police high-ups, a special police team used the latest technology and human sources and arrested three accused namely Inam ul Rehman, Maaz Khan and Sami ullah.