Cabinet opposes going for polls immediately

Federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday opposed going for general elections in the country immediately.

According to sources, during the meeting, the Cabinet rejected the report of the Retirement Directory while the meeting while expressing deep concern over recent incidents of terrorism in Karachi directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to take all measures for maintaining law and order in collaboration with the Sindh government.

During the Cabinet meeting, it was directed to increase the exports of Information Technology (IT) sector in two years. The recommendations of the Ministry of IT on increasing exports were accepted.

Sources further said that the SBP s summary of printing commemorative notes on the occasion of Pakistan s 75th anniversary was rejected. The printing of these commemorative notes will cost $6.64 million. Commemorative currency notes are to be printed by a foreign company.

On this occasion Shehbaz Sharif said that the country is suffering from severe economic crisis and in such a case, huge expenditure cannot be incurred, while the country cannot afford wasteful spending in the worst economic crisis. “The design of existing currency notes should be changed on the 75th anniversary, he said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Hina Khar invites Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan’s Gandhara sites

National

Govt to complete its constitutional term: sources

National

Commander Quetta Corps visits Cholera affected areas in Pir Koh, Dera Bugti

National

Imran Khan urges SC to hear cases against Sharif family on daily bases

National

Economy will collapse without raising petroleum prices, says Maryam Nawaz

National

Sanctity of assembly was violated: Pervaiz Elahi

National

Asad Umar congratulates nation on SC verdict

National

Elections to take place after reforms: Fazl

National

SC verdict ends Shehbaz, Hamza govt: Fawad Chaudhry

National

KP govt announces withdrawal from Benazir Income Support Programme

1 of 8,185

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More