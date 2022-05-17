Cabinet opposes going for polls immediately

Federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday opposed going for general elections in the country immediately.

According to sources, during the meeting, the Cabinet rejected the report of the Retirement Directory while the meeting while expressing deep concern over recent incidents of terrorism in Karachi directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to take all measures for maintaining law and order in collaboration with the Sindh government.

During the Cabinet meeting, it was directed to increase the exports of Information Technology (IT) sector in two years. The recommendations of the Ministry of IT on increasing exports were accepted.

Sources further said that the SBP s summary of printing commemorative notes on the occasion of Pakistan s 75th anniversary was rejected. The printing of these commemorative notes will cost $6.64 million. Commemorative currency notes are to be printed by a foreign company.

On this occasion Shehbaz Sharif said that the country is suffering from severe economic crisis and in such a case, huge expenditure cannot be incurred, while the country cannot afford wasteful spending in the worst economic crisis. “The design of existing currency notes should be changed on the 75th anniversary, he said.