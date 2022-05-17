Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

NEW YORK – “The Voice” will mix up the coaches seated in the show’s turning chairs next season. On Sunday, the show tweeted a welcome to the next round of coaches, including singer Camila Cabello. “Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches. [heart emoji] #TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani and @Camila_Cabello,” read the tweet, accompanied with a video of the group. Cabello also shared the video on her TikTok account.

She steps in for Kelly Clarkson, who had been a coach since 2014 and won multiple times. Cabello is no stranger to the singing competition. She served as a mentor for John Legend’s team during the battle rounds last season and tweeted a thank you to him.