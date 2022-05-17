CDA to establish new modern park in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The incumbent management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking all possible steps to provide healthy activities and recreational opportunities to the citizens of Islamabad.

In this regard, the management of CDA is going to construct a modern park in Park Enclave Phase-III, located on Park Road in Islamabad at a cost of Rs 270 million. Formal tenders in this regard will be flouted in national dailies soon.

According to the details, the park will be divided into different parts. There will be a children’s play area as well as a special area for women.

In order to keep the environment green and vibrant, a rose garden area for seasonal flowers of different colours will also be created so that the citizens visiting the resort can fully enjoy the greenery and natural beauty.

The park will also have cycling tracks, jogging tracks, seating benches, baby swings, parking, proper lighting systems and state-of-the-art security arrangements.

On this occasion, the management of the Capital Development Authority said that the provision of recreational facilities including a healthy environment to the citizens of Islamabad, especially children, is among the top priorities of the organization.

Modern park will have cycling tracks, seating benches, baby swings, jogging tracks, parking, lighting systems and sophisticated security arrangements

Meanwhile, CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed also visited the Citizen Facilitation Centre on Monday. Officials of relevant departments including board members were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the CDA chief, while issuing instructions instructed the concerned departments to provide all facilities to the citizens visiting the centre.

He further directed that proper arrangement for fans and seating in the waiting area should be made. He also directed to expedite the disposal of public’s queries.

He said that the purpose of setting up a Citizen Facilitation Centre is to provide all facilities to the citizens under one roof. To this end, all available resources should be utilised to provide high quality services to the citizens.