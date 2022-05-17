News Desk

CM Sindh angry at police officers over Karachi blast

After the third incident of terrorism in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed anger over the police officers and hinted at taking action against them for non-performance.

After the bomb blast in in Kagzi Bazaar near Boltan Market, the Chief Minister summoned Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Special Branch Javed Odho and Imran Yaqub to CM House. During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed on the incident.

Murad Ali Shah said that the third incident of terrorism shows that terrorists are mobilizing. Police and intelligence agencies should step up their intelligence work and added that I need that immediate results should be given against terrorism.

He said that action will be taken against the police officials for non-performance. He added that the city and its citizens would not be made hostage under any circumstances.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has summoned a special meeting over law and order situation in the province. The meeting will be held at 12:00noon and the Chief Minister House.

