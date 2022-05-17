CM thanks Gujrat people for their trust

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said the people of Gujrat have won his heart ,adding, that the passion of the party workers in Kotla Gujrat was worth watching in the scorching heat. In a statement issued on Monday, the CM said that the Gujrat people have bestowed honour on him and he cannot reciprocate the debt of their love. I would compensate for this debt by solving the problems of Gujrat; he said and added that the PML-N reigns over people’s hearts. Gujrat belongs to PMLN and would remain so, he maintained. The sea of people in Kotla Gujrat is enough to open the closed eyes of Imran Niazi, he said. The people of Gujrat have given their verdict that ‘Conspiracy Khan’ has no future. I also thank parliamentarians, my companion Atif Raza and workers, he added. Cm condoles the death of two girls in a road accident Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of two girls in a road accident in Kot Lakhpat and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He has sought a report from CCPO Lahore while directing legal action against the driver responsible for the accident and added that injured children be provided with the best treatment facilities.