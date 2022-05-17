News Desk

Commander Quetta Corps visits Cholera affected areas in Pir Koh, Dera Bugti

Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali visited Cholera affected areas in Pir Koh, Dera Bugti on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, he was given a detailed update on relief activities of FC Balochistan in aid of civil power.

He also met local people and assured them army s all-out support to bring them comfort and supply of necessary assistance including water, the establishment of medical facilities, and the provision of medicines for the treatment of cholera.

Doctors and paramedics are busy providing medical care to cholera-affected people.

