Country cannot be run by Twitter and tales: Shahid Khaqan

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday has said that the country cannot be run by tales and Twitter. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan tells a new tale in every public rally.

In his statement, Abbasi said that we are taking decisions for the betterment of Pakistan. What happened to this country cannot be fixed in a month or two.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader further added that all parties must be united for the economic betterment in the country.