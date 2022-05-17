CTO seeks hefty penalties over traffic violations

LAHORE – CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi has written a letter to DIG Traffic Punjab recommending hefty penalties over traffic violations for discipline and flow of traffic. The CTO wrote in the letter that the current rate of fines for traffic violations is very low.

He said that every year there is an increase in traffic violations and accidents as CTP is taking action against over 3 million traffic violation every year. He added that imposing of fines of Rs. 200 or 500 is not creating any deterrence. He recommended that motorcyclists should be fined atleast Rs. 2,000 and car riders should be fined at least Rs. 5,000. He was of the view that increasing traffic fines will discourage violators. A bike rider should be fined Rs. 2,000 instead of Rs. 200 while a car rider should be fined Rs. 5000 instead of Rs 500 over driving without license and for using tinted glass besides over other violations of wrong number plates, applied for vehicles etc.

Muntazer Mehdi said that by increasing the rate of traffic fines, traffic jams will be controlled. Disruptive traffic, traffic jams and traffic accidents are on the rise due to continued traffic violations.

Umbrellas distributed among traffic wardens in city

More than 100 umbrellas donated by University of Health Sciences (UHS) were distributed among traffic wardens of City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) here on Monday.

The move was initiated by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi at an event held at Faisal Chowk.

Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Javed Akram, senior police officers of CTPL and traffic wardens were also present. Traffic wardens posted at various points in the city were provided with umbrellas by Lahore police to beat the heat during performance of their duties through the initiative in collaboration with the UHS. According to CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the initiative aimed to give prominence to health of traffic police personnel to save them from dangers of heatstroke and dehydration.

Kamyana said: “We have issued directives to all traffic police officers to give due importance to their health and adopt precautionary measures in sizzling heat.”

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Javed Akram said, they would continue to extend further cooperation to Lahore police providing more weather sheltering support of umbrellas in future as well.