Agencies

DDWP revises 6 uplift schemes

SARGODHA    –   Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) in a meeting on Monday approved revision of estimates of 6 schemes. Commissioner Nabil Javed chaired the meeting in his committee room. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar and Mianwali, Director Development and officers of the departments concerned.  The meeting approved the modification of 4 schemes of Public Health Engineering and 2 schemes of building department. The schemes include: Roda Sewerage Scheme in Khushab District, Tehsil Complex Kot Momin under construction, Water Supply and Drainage under construction in Mankira City in Bhakkar District, Drinking Water Supply in Shahbaz Khel and Rehabilitation of Sewerage System, Rular Sewerage Drain PCC-Slab Union Council Sila and to ensure provision of unavailable facilities in Govt Post Graduate College Bhakkar. Commissioner Nabil Javed stressed the departments concerned to ensure transparency in the ongoing projects and complete them within stipulated period. Sub-standard material in the construction of projects would not be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Finland and Sweden will submit their NATO application today

International

US announces easing visa, family remittance restrictions for Cuba

International

North Korean military ramps up Covid response as outbreak grows

International

Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

Entertainment

Elizabeth line: Queen makes surprise visit to Paddington Station

Entertainment

Egypt composer’s star rises with ‘Moon Knight’ fame

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are married

Entertainment

HSY, Mehwish Hayat to share screen space in upcoming TV project

Newspaper

Ton-up Tamim takes Bangladesh to 318/3 at stumps on Day 3

Newspaper

Asad, Zohaib shine in 19th Westbury National Tennis

1 of 8,663

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More