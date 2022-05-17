Our Staff Reporter

District admin organises heatstroke awareness camps in city

HYDERABAD – On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DHO Dr Lala Jaffer organised heatstroke awareness camps in the city, with the aim of protecting citizens from extreme hot weather.

These heatstroke camps were set up at various crowded places in the city including Koh-i-Noor Chowk, Bhittai Hospital Chowk, Prettabad Hospital Road and Qasimabad Hospital Road. The handbills were also distributed at the heatstroke camps for public awareness, while doctors and paramedical staff along with ambulances were also available there to deal with any kind of emergency, official statement said.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Finland and Sweden will submit their NATO application today

International

US announces easing visa, family remittance restrictions for Cuba

International

North Korean military ramps up Covid response as outbreak grows

International

Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

Entertainment

Elizabeth line: Queen makes surprise visit to Paddington Station

Entertainment

Egypt composer’s star rises with ‘Moon Knight’ fame

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are married

Entertainment

HSY, Mehwish Hayat to share screen space in upcoming TV project

Newspaper

Ton-up Tamim takes Bangladesh to 318/3 at stumps on Day 3

Newspaper

Asad, Zohaib shine in 19th Westbury National Tennis

1 of 941

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More