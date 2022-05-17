District admin organises heatstroke awareness camps in city

HYDERABAD – On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DHO Dr Lala Jaffer organised heatstroke awareness camps in the city, with the aim of protecting citizens from extreme hot weather.

These heatstroke camps were set up at various crowded places in the city including Koh-i-Noor Chowk, Bhittai Hospital Chowk, Prettabad Hospital Road and Qasimabad Hospital Road. The handbills were also distributed at the heatstroke camps for public awareness, while doctors and paramedical staff along with ambulances were also available there to deal with any kind of emergency, official statement said.