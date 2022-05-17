News Desk

Economy will collapse without raising petroleum prices, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) vice President said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s economy will collapse without raising petroleum prices.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “It is not difficult to make a decision but Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have an idea of the public grief which they are also worried about.”

While lashing out at the PTI chairman, she further wrote “Imran Khan has thrown the country’s economy on the ventilator but without raising the price of petrol and diesel the country’s economy will collapse.”

