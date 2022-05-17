Efforts on to cut essential goods prices: Goraya

Lahore – Deputy Secretary Information PML-N Punjab Imran Goraya on Monday said that work has been started on a comprehensive programme under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif to reduce the prices of essential commodities. Preparation of a package to reduce prices and provide maximum relief to the people is in the final stages. In a statement, Imran Goraya said that Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has directed the administration to take strict action against stockpiling of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar. The CM has given a special task to the administration and members of the assembly to reduce the dearness under which the prices and quality of essential commodities are being checked in the markets and bazaars. In addition, District Price Control Committees have been activated. An action plan to reduce the prices of flour, sugar, chicken and other essential commodities is being finalised. Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is himself visiting the districts while the Chief Secretary, Divisional and District Administration have also been directed to go to the field and provide maximum relief to the people.