Our Staff Reporter

FC assists civil admin to stem cholera spread in Dera Bugti

QUETTA – The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan has started relief efforts and is assisting the civil administration in handling spread of cholera in Pir Koh area of Dera Bugti.  According to the official sources, water bowsers were employed to ensure supply of water to the local population.   A medical camp was established for people affected with cholera.  The doctors, nurses and paramedics were treating disease affected people. A medical lab was also being established and necessary medicines were being provided to the affected population.

FC holds three-day

free eye camp in Kohlu

On the special instructions of IGFC Balochistan (North), FC Balochistan (North) and Sailani Eye Trust inaugurated on Monday a three-day free eye camp at District Headquarters Hospital Kohlu. The opening ceremony was attended by the FC officials, civil administration and organizers of the Tourist Welfare Trust.

At the Free Surgical Eye Camp, ophthalmologists will provide free examination, operation, lenses, medicines and spectacles to the patients at District Headquarters Hospital Kohlu from May 16 to 18.

A large number of patients are coming to the free surgical eye camp for treatment where more than 300 patients will be examined on daily basis in OPD. Frontier Corps provides free meals and tea to patients visiting the camp from remote areas, as well as seating arrangements.

Elders and patients from Kohlu welcomed the free eye camp organized jointly by Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) and Sailani Eye Trust and thanked the concerned agencies for their goodwill.

 

