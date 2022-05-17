‘Fly Jinnah’ celebrates graduation of its first cabin crew cadet

KARACHI PR – Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier, has announced the graduation of its first batch as cabin crew in their brand-new uniform, who successfully completed their technical and customer experience training.

The first batch of Fly Jinnah consisted of 13 cabin crew members who graduated after the completion of an extensive initial and practical course and training which was delivered by cabin crew instructors and learning and development professionals.

‘Fly Jinnah’ is a Pakistani private joint venture low-cost airline. Based in Karachi, Fly Jinnah follows the successful low-cost business model operated by Air Arabia that focuses on offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel.