German ambassador calls on Opp leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD – German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck called on the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and Head of PTI’s Diplomatic and International Affairs Wing Dr Shahzad Waseem here on Monday. The matters pertaining to the geopolitical situation and mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. The leader of the opposition said Pak-Germany relations were rooted in democratic values. He was of the opinion that enhanced inter-parliamentary ties would further enrich and deepen close bilateral relations between the two countries. Senator Waseem said Germany played a praiseworthy role in upholding human rights. The right to peaceful assembly, association, expression and free speech are core formative and fundamental principles of democratic societies, and any discriminatory use of law to deny or curb these personal freedoms and human rights is highly condemnable, and regressive, he stressed. He said the previous PTI government, during its tenure, pursued an independent foreign policy in best national interest, which was fully endorsed and appreciated by the people of Pakistan. “PTI believes in cordial international relations on the basis of peace, sovereignty and equality.” Senator Waseem said Pakistani expatriates were a valuable asset to the country. The Pakistani community living in Germany played an important role in its progress and development, he added. The opposition leader said Germany stood prominent in the EU with a strong and powerful economy. He said during the previous government led by former prime minister Imran Khan, special attention was given to further promoting and augmenting Pakistan-Germany bilateral relations.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said Germany greatly valued its bilateral ties and all-round cooperation with Pakistan. He agreed on enhancing bilateral ties through exchange of parliamentary and trade delegations.