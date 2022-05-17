Ghazanfar lifts Jinnah Development Tour Golf title

LAHORE – Ghazanfar Mehmood has displayed superb golf skills to lift the FGA Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship 2022 title at Islamabad Club Golf Course. The champion – Ghazanfar – aggregated 216 after three days. Minhaj Maqsood Warriach finished second with an aggregate score of 217. Asad Khan, Syed Bilal Hussain Shah and Muhammad Saqib each scored 218 to jointly finish third. Meanwhile, in the handicap 10 and below category of event, Salman Khan dominated the proceedings as his three-day aggregate score was 219. He was followed by Hamza Khattak (225) and Qasim Ali Khan (227). The lady amateur handicap 24 & below title was claimed by Salza Alamgir, who propelled to win with a two-day net score of 150. Tehmina Ahmed (153) and Arooba Ali (153) both ended as runners-up, while Uzma Nazir (156) finished as second runner-up. In the same category of gross event, Tehmina, Arooba and Tahira Nazir finished as winner, runner-up and second runner-up. The closing ceremony was held at Islamabad Club Golf Course, wherein the top performers were handed over cash prizes and shields.