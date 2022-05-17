Gusty winds disrupt preparations for PTI Kohat rally

Gusty winds have disrupted preparations for rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the city.

According to details, the high winds blew away carpets, flags and posters of party leadership causing delay in completing the arrangement for the rally that will be addressed by party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

A day earlier, PTI held a public rally in Swabi. Addressing the meeting, PTI chairman said that Zardari, Sharifs ruled for 10 years and the diesel [Fazlur Rehman] was in government with them.

He said, “During the 10 year rule of the three stooges, the US carried out 400 drone strikes Pakistan’s tribal areas by sitting 4,000 miles away which led the martyrdom of hundreds of people including 64 children who were martyred in Bajaur Madrassa strike.”

The former PM said that the FIA is being ruined in front on our eyes. FIA had made cases against Shehbaz Sharif after great hardwork but one of its officer who had been investigating cases against Sharif family died of cardiac arrest, while another is in serious condition. “I will tell you what is the poison used that causes a heart attack.”

He said that FIA was now being ruled by “butcher of Faisalabad” Rana Sanaullah. “Now they will do what MQM did to Sindh police. MQM targeted each and every police officer involved in operation against them and to this day Sindh police could not stand on its feet and Rangers had to be called.”