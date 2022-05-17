IGP shares security plan with Sikhs as police continue probe

peshawar – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Monday visited the Sikh community and also shared with them a new security plan, as the police launched probe into the murder of the two Sikhs.

Speaking to the Sikh community during his visit, the IGP assured early arrest of the killers of the two Sikh traders.

It merits a mention here that two Sikh brothers, Ranjeet Singh and Saljeet Singh, were shot dead in Batatal Bazaar, a suburban area of the provincial capital the other day.

Talking to The Nation, Moazzam Jah Ansari said that a new plan was being finalized for the security of the community in the provincial capital.

“Our plan is meant for a safer and secure Peshawar and KP,” he said. He further said that police were doing their best to arrest the outlaws and ensure peace.

“The two militants killed the other day in an operation also had involvement in the Koocha Risaldar suicide attack,” he added.

Meanwhile, Counter-Terrorism Department on Monday claimed to have arrested nine militants of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan from Mohmand tribal district and also recovered explosives and suicide jackets.

An official said that operation was conducted by the CTD Mardan region personnel after they received a tip-off about the presence of the wanted men in the Mohmand district. The arrestees were identified as Mohibullah and Ihsanullah. Iftikhar, Samiullah, Irfan, Asmat, Farhad, Ishtiaq and Abdul Raziq, all wanted in various terrorism cases.

The personnel also recovered two suicide jackets, four rocket launcher shells, two hand grenades, one Kalashnikov with three magazines, and a pistol and other explosives. The IGP said that both the police and CTD were recently reformed with equipment and training, this is why more and more arrests were made in the recent months.