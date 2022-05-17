IHC stops Hanif Abbasi from performing duties as SAPM

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday stopped Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi from performing duties as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM).

The court passed the order while hearing the petition filed by former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid . IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that Abbasi should not hold a public office till the next hearing.

The PML-N leader’s counsel Ahsan Bhon argued the office of the special assistant is not a “public office,” thus he shouldn’t be stopped from performing his duties.

However, the chief justice remarked that the court expects Abbasi not to work as special assistant as a convicted person cannot hold any public office.