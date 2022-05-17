Imran’s cell phones stolen at Sialkot airport: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday claimed that a pair of cell phones of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan was stolen from the airport after he left for the venue to address a rally of his supporters in Sialkot on weekend. Gill, who is also chief of staff to chairman PTI, made the claim two days after Imran Khan speaking at his party’s power show in Sialkot had said that a conspiracy had been hatched to kill him and he had recorded a video message naming all the alleged conspirators. Though the PTI leader avoided to inform whether the party had reported to the police about the alleged theft, he only kept on saying that the former prime minister was deliberately not provided security during the rally held last Saturday and on the other hand, a pair of his two cell phones was stolen. “You are completely baffled,” he said without naming any one. He added that the video message recorded by Khan could not be found from these phones. He also alleged that Khan’s phones were ordered to be stolen from the Sialkot airport after he left for the venue of the rally. Addressing a rally in the industrial city, Khan had claimed that his life was in danger. He had said that the video message, recorded by him, would be released if he was assassinated.

For the last couple of weeks after his ouster from the office of prime minister, Khan has been saying in public rallies that he was facing life threats — a claim that is being downplayed by the government labelling it as a “political stunt.”