Our Staff Reporter

KP CS directs for measures to tackle heat wave 

peshawar   –   Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash on Monday directed the deputy commissioners and relevant authorities to take appropriate and timely measures in wake of ongoing heat wave.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting regarding preparedness against potential risks of heat wave. The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of Home, Agriculture and Livestock, Local Government, Relief and Rehabilitation departments, Director General Information, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Chief Engineer South Irrigation Department and other concerned officials.

The Chief Secretary directed the district administrations and relevant departments to remain on high alert till the heat wave subsides and launch campaign to create awareness about precautionary measures against the heat wave.

On the occasion, DG PDMA informed the meeting that emergency operations centre of PDMA is fully operational and public can report any untoward incident on authority’s helpline 1700. He said that 17 disaster risk reduction committees have been formed in northern districts to deal with any flash floods due to melting of glaciers.

The Chief Secretary advised that citizens to take precautionary measures and follow advisories issued by the government from time to time. People should remain indoors and take special measures while leaving homes.

He advised that people should cover their heads with wet cloth with special care of minors and elderly persons.

