KP Edu Dept Secy visits SSC exam centres

lakki marwat – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department Special Secretary Amer Afaq paid surprise inspection visits to various examination centres in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts on Monday.

The Educational Board Secretary Inamullah Shah and Controller of Examination Dr Faiq Jan accompanied him.

Afaq who also holds the post of BISE chairman checked arrangements for students at the examination centres, especially availability of clean and cold water and uninterrupted power supply.

He appreciated the concerned district education officers and schools’ heads for making excellent arrangements for the conduct of SSC annual examination.

He asked the supervisory staff to perform their duties honestly and ensure transparent and cheating-free examination.

Meanwhile, an official of the educational board said that a total 223 examination centres had been established for the SSC examination in Lakki Marwat, Bannu and North Waziristan districts. He said that the educational board had deployed around 1200 members of supervisory staff at the examination centres where more than 54000 male and female students were appearing in the annual examination.