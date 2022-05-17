KP govt announces withdrawal from Benazir Income Support Programme

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday announced its withdrawal from the Benazir Income Support Programme .

After the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said in a briefing that the purchase of 1.4 metric tons of wheat was approved. Wheat will be procured in two phases, wheat will also be purchased from PASSCO, it will cost more than two and a half billion rupees, he said.

According to Muhammad Ali Saif there will be no shortage of wheat in the province.

The Special Assistant for Information further said that keeping in view the prices of food items approval was given to issue food cards. Food cards would be issued on subsidy to more than 6.5 million households at a cost of Rs. 26 billion, he added.

He also mentioned that one million families will be given food security card, each family will be given 35 kg of flour monthly or Rs. 2100 will be given through card, adding that it was decided to give money to TDP from tribal districts. Text Board Administrative Posts Approved.

He said the cabinet approved a bill to regulate the employees of the financial academy and also approved one more year extension of development work plan in tribal districts. The land of the endowment department was also approved to be leased for the sports complex.