Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

LAHORE – Lahore lifted the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) T20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2022 after thrashing AJK by 9 wickets in the final played at Bhutto Shaheed Cricket Ground, Islamabad on Monday. According to information made available here, Lahore won the toss and asked AJK to bat first. Apparently, the decision did not seem going in Lahore’s favour as AJK put a mammoth total of 262 on the board for the loss of just one wicket in the allotted 20 overs. Nisar Ali smashed 126 runs off 59 balls featuring 21 fours and 1 six while Faisal Mehmood hammered 81 off 41 balls. Imran Mughal took the lone wicket for Lahore. In reply, Lahore batters batted exceptionally and chased the huge target of 263 in just 17.5 overs for the loss of just one wicket. Matiullah was the top scorer with 111 runs off 50 balls, featuring 19 fours and 1 six, whereas Kamran Akhtar struck 78 runs off 39 balls and Muhammad Salman played a brisk knock of 50 runs off 18 balls. Habib Taj was the only bowler to claim a wicket for AJK. Matiullah emerged as man of the final while players of the tournament were Riasat Khan (Abottabad, B1), Anees Javed (Islamabad, B2) and Mohsin Khan (Peshawar, B3) and the best wicketkeeper was Zahid Mehmood (Islamabad). Shoaib Qasirani, Head of Business Analytics NBP, Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Syed Salman Bokhari, Director Cricket Operations PBCC, Anwar Ali Director Finance PBCC and Muhammad Bilal, President ICCB, were the guests and distributed prizes amongst the players.