Staff Reporter

OIC concerned over attempts to redraw electoral boundaries of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD    –  The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation yesterday expressed deep concern over India’s attempts to redraw the electoral boundaries of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, altering the demographic structure of the territory and violating the rights of the Kashmiri people. The ‘delimitation’ exercises are in direct contravention of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention. Referring to the long-standing and principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and relevant decisions of the Islamic Summit and OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the General Secretariat reiterated its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just quest for the right of self-determination, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

