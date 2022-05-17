Over 700,000 metric ton wheat procured: Commissioner

MULTAN – Well over 700,000 Metric ton wheat has been procured in Multan division so far as the administration continued operations to meet additional wheat procurement target set by Punjab government to benefit farmers.

Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmad said that initial target of 638,507 Metric ton wheat had already been met while additional target of 152,968 Metric ton that had elevated the overall target to 791,475 M ton was being achieved successfully. To be exact, 701,478 Metric ton procurement has been achieved, he added.

Dr. Irshad said that 395 raids were conducted against hoarders and total 90265 10-kg bags were recovered. He added that 20 cases were registered and 19 violators were arrested.

He said that 30 seed companies were inspected and 1039 Metric ton wheat was seized. Two seed companies faced penalty of heavy fines.

WUM marks ‘International Day of Women in Mathematics’

Mathematics department of Women University Multan (WUM) organised a walk in connection with the ‘International Day of the Role of Women in Mathematics’ here on Monday. The walk started from the department and culminated at the main gate of Katchery campus and was attended by heads of different departments, faculty members and students. Speaking on the occasion, WUM Registrar and Chairperson of the Department of Mathematics, Dr Qamar Rubab informed that women were honing their skills in field of mathematics as in other fields of the world.

She stated that their research was being appreciated all over the world, adding that Mathematics is playing an important role in the development of technology and people are benefiting from its innovations. Dr Rubab stressed that students should formulate new research trends in all branches of Mathematics. Lecturer, Department of Mathematics Zil-e-Shams said that the department is expanding its capabilities to make an impact nationally and internationally in research and economic development. Meanwhile, speech and quiz competitions were also organised at the departmental level in which certificates were awarded to the winners.

Veteran journalist Syed Sultan Ahmad passes away

Veteran journalist and former resident editor daily “Imroz” Syed Sultan Ahmad passed away at the age of 95 here last Sunday night. He was laid to rest after Namaz-e-Janaza performed at Abdali Masjid on Monday. The graceful veteran was a distinguished journalist and a regular visitor of Multan Press Club (MPC) when he was in reasonably good health.

He was the life member of press club. However, he was constrained to stop his daily walk to the press club due to deteriorating health condition. Not only he used to play chess while taking puffs from his tobacco filled pipe, the man wearing the natural look of a seasoned gentleman remained always available for guidance of budding journalists about moral and professional etiquettes of journalism.

He often expressed regrets that journalists had stopped doing follow-up stories on important issues.

Senior journalists Rasheed Arshad Salimee, Masihullah Khan Jampuri, Shoukat Ashfaq, Mazhar Javed, Saleem Chaudhry, Raziuddin Razi, Mehboob Malik, besides Qari Manzoor Ahmad, noted lawyer Waseem Mumtaz, Faheem Mumtaz, Khawaja Ashraf besides people from different walks of life attended Namaz-e-Janaza.

Syed Sultan Ahmad worked as news editor at Imroz Karachi but shifted to Multan after closure of newspaper there and worked at Imroz Multan in different capacities including news editor, shift Incharge and retired as resident editor.