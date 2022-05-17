Imran Ali Kundi

Pak-IMF talks start in Qatar from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD    –    Talks between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) would start from tomorrow in Doha, Qatar, to further discuss the 7th review under the Extended Fund Facility. “We remain continuously engaged with the authorities on policies to promote macroeconomic stability in Pakistan. An International Monetary Fund team will start a staff mission on May 18 with the Pakistani authorities in Doha,” IMF’s Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz said when contacted by The Nation on Monday.  Meanwhile, an official of the Ministry of Finance informed that talks are expected to continue for at least one week. The government would try to convince the Fund on the subsidy given on petroleum products and electricity. The coalition government is not increasing petroleum products and electricity prices despite massive increase in oil prices in international market. Earlier in March this year, the talks between IMF and Pakistan remained inconclusive as the Fund objected over the Prime Minister’s Relief Package for slashing down petrol, diesel, and electricity prices as well as granting tax amnesty for the industrial sector. The IMF had slapped the condition that Pakistan will not grant any tax amnesty and it is part of a continuous structural benchmark. However, previous government had breached the benchmark. The incumbent government is also following the previous government’s policy of not increasing petrol, diesel and electricity prices. The official further said that ministry of finance had strongly recommended the government to increase the oil prices from yesterday keeping in view the revival of IMF’s loan programme.

More Stories
International

Finland and Sweden will submit their NATO application today

International

US announces easing visa, family remittance restrictions for Cuba

International

North Korean military ramps up Covid response as outbreak grows

International

Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

Entertainment

Elizabeth line: Queen makes surprise visit to Paddington Station

Entertainment

Egypt composer’s star rises with ‘Moon Knight’ fame

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are married

Entertainment

HSY, Mehwish Hayat to share screen space in upcoming TV project

Newspaper

Ton-up Tamim takes Bangladesh to 318/3 at stumps on Day 3

Newspaper

Asad, Zohaib shine in 19th Westbury National Tennis

1 of 10,136

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More