Pakistan doesn’t want to lose US amid financial challenges

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is in no position to lose the United States amid the financial challenges for the new government which took over last month – as Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari looks forward to a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

FM Bilawal will be visiting New York for the ministerial meeting on “Global Food Security Call to Action” to be held at the United Nations on 18 May 2022 at the invitation of Antony Blinken.

While in New York, the Foreign Minister will have other important engagements on the sidelines, including a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The meeting comes as Pakistan fights inflation and fiscal challenges and struggles to finalise a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

“At this moment, we are hardly in any position to lose the US. Otherwise too, the US is very important to us,” a senior diplomat told The Nation. FM Bilawal, he added, will try to reassure Blinken of Pakistan’s commitment to friendship with the US and Islamabad’s policy to enhance friendship with all the countries.

Another official said FM Bilawal’s visit was aimed to improving ties with the US and boost the trust level. “Everything will not be sorted out in this brief visit, but we hope to move forward,” he remarked.

A foreign ministry statement said: “Pakistan will continue to play a proactive role in supporting the international efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable world free of conflict, and poverty and hunger.”

The ministerial meeting on “Global Food Security Call to Action” will bring together a regionally diverse group of countries including those most affected by food insecurity and those in a position to take action to address it. The ministers will be invited to speak on humanitarian needs and longer-term development efforts required to save lives and build resilience for the future.

The Foreign Minister will also participate in the Open Debate of the UN Security Council on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security – Conflict and Food Security” under the US Presidency of the Council on May 19. He will highlight Pakistan’s perspective and policy priorities in the two meetings.