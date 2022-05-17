Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services’ export in 3 quarters

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan earned $1,947.902 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 29.27 percent as compared to $1,506.860 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, PBS reported. During July-March (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 31.38 percent as it surged from $1,191.160 million last fiscal year to $1,564.922 million this year. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 46.84 percent, from $393.791 million to $578.241 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 304.18 percent, from $0.407 million to $1.645 million. The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 41.59 percent, from $294.965 million to $417.631 million, whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surged to $1.130 million from $0.399 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 12.89 percent, going up from $501.598 million to $566.275 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information technology services during the period under review increased by 37.54 percent by going up from $3.010 million to $4.140 million. Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 69.82 percent, from $1.640 million to $2.785 million whereas the exports of other information services however decreased by 1.09 percent, from $1.370 million to $1.355 million. The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 21.16 percent as these went up from $312.690 million to $378.840 million during the year under review, the data revealed.