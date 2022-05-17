Pakistan offers big space for US investments: Envoy

San jose – The ‘Invest in Pakistan’ Forum was held in San Jose, Silicon Valley on Monday.

In his welcome address, Ambassador Masood Khan thanked the audience from Pakistan and across the United States including from the US government for their participation in the event, particularly appreciating the role of organisers and speakers/panellists for their hard-work to showcase Pakistan’s immense potential to grow exponentially in IT & Tech Sector.

Talking about the boom in Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem, Ambassador Khan said that in the past 18 months, tech start-ups in Pakistan have earned half a billion dollars mainly supported from the United States.

Ambassador Masood Khan told the audience that Pakistan offers vast economic opportunities. With a 220 million consumer market, growing middle class and a young and vibrant population, Pakistan was fast becoming a hub for trade, investment and connectivity in the region. He said, today, Pakistan was leveraging with the US its geo-economic potential to expand its trade and investment relations in diverse areas and to add new anchors in the relationship.

Briefing the audience on the investment landscape in Pakistan, the Ambassador highlighted improvements made by the government in ease of doing business and introduction of unprecedented initiatives to facilitate the investors.

Dilawar Syed, Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs at the State Department, in his remarks, welcomed the initiative, promoting win-win opportunities for entrepreneurs in both countries.

The discussions in different segments of the Summit—The rise of Pakistani start-ups, Pakistan – the last untapped tech frontier, building start-ups in Pakistan – An investor perspective and Founders perspective — produced workable recommendations for both the investors and the government going forward. The summit was attended by more than 150 participants including 09 Pakistani leading Start-ups, including GharPar Technologies Ltd., Merafture.pk, Orbit-ed, Aero Engine Craft Pvt Ltd, O’naps, Qriosity, BizB, Abey Khao, and Cubex Global, US venture capitalists, and IT companies. The participants expressed keen interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan’s IT & Tech sector.