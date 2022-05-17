News Desk

Pakistan reports 52 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,529,403. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped 30,378 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 52 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 14,238 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 52 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.37 percent.

