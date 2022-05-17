Pakistan to get $761m for 5-year polio eradication programme

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will receive $761 million from Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) for five-year Emergency Polio Eradication Programme 2022-26.

The project aims to permanently interrupt Wild Polio Virus-I circulation by the end of 2022, to permanently interrupt all types of polioviruses, including cVDPV2, by the end of 2023, to attain certification of polio eradication by the end of 2026, official source told The Nation.

According the source, the 3rd revised PC-I, approved by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, is an extension of the existing PC-I for next five years period 2022-2026, in line with the current National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) for Polio Eradication 2021-23 and GPEI strategy 2022-2026 with focus on eliminating the Wild Polio Virus and cVDPV2 across the country and achieving post-polio certification.

The five years (2022-26) Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication is proposed to be financed through foreign funding of GPEI donors, partner organisations and government of Pakistan financing through a loan to be secured from Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the source said.

Objectives of the project are to eliminate cVDPV2 through delivery of effective vaccines in campaigns, to stop WPV1 transmission in all remaining reservoirs through focused, intensified national efforts and coordinated strategies across international borders, to rapidly detect, contain, and eliminate all types of polioviruses from any newly infected area to protect the overall health of populations by maintaining and increasing immunity to polioviruses by implementing quality Supplementary Immunization Activities (SIAs) strengthening Essential Immunization (EI) delivery.

The estimated cost of five-year Emergency Polio Eradication Programme is $798.67 million. Since $37 million are available from previous PC-I therefore the programme requires funding of $761.17 million for the time period of next five years (Jan 2022-Dec 2026). Of the total estimated cost of $798.67 million, proposed lending from loan portion is $192.5 million while funds from grant portion are $606 million.

In the loan portion of funding, the programme has carried forward a saving of $37.5 million from the second revised PC-1 (2019-2021) while the remaining $155 million will be secured from IDB. For the loan portion of $155 million the Economic Affairs Division will be asked to secure it from the Islamic Development Bank.

For the grant portion GPEI partners have established system of Financial Resource Requirement (FFR) and pool all generated funds as per component for convenience of WHO and UNICEF to deal directly with them. Out of the total estimated cost of $798 million, GPEI has been requested to generate remaining amount $606 million for complete five years period (2022-26).

The programme will be implemented in the selected districts of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory.