Pakistani rupee falls to yet another historic low against USD

Pakistani rupee continued to tumble against the US dollar, breaching yet another important threshold of 195 the interbank market to hit its weakest level on Tuesday.

Maintaining its downturn for the eighth successive working day, the Pakistani rupee was being traded at Rs195.5 against the greenback during intraday trading surpassing its last day’s record low of Rs194.18.

A persistent delay in the receipt of the next tranche of $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is mounting pressure on the rupee.

The situation is likely to remain uncertain for the local currency, AA Commodities Director Adnan Agar said.

“If the government decides to remove subsidies on petroleum products, the rupee will bounce back,” he said, adding that the local unit will remain within the range of 180-185.

Agar, however, added that if the government decided to dissolve the assembly and move towards early election, the situation for the already tumbling currency market will deteriorate.