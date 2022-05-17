News Desk

Pakistani rupee falls to yet another historic low against USD

 Pakistani rupee continued to tumble against the US dollar, breaching yet another important threshold of 195 the interbank market to hit its weakest level on Tuesday.

Maintaining its downturn for the eighth successive working day, the Pakistani rupee was being traded at Rs195.5 against the greenback during intraday trading surpassing its last day’s record low of Rs194.18.

A persistent delay in the receipt of the next tranche of $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is mounting pressure on the rupee.

The situation is likely to remain uncertain for the local currency, AA Commodities Director Adnan Agar said.

“If the government decides to remove subsidies on petroleum products, the rupee will bounce back,” he said, adding that the local unit will remain within the range of 180-185.

Agar, however, added that if the government decided to dissolve the assembly and move towards early election, the situation for the already tumbling currency market will deteriorate.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

ADB reaffirms support for reform programmes

Business

US Dollar continues upward trajectory, rises to Rs196

Business

Govt approves massive subsidy of Rs55.48b for keeping oil prices unchanged

Business

All provinces to develop cluster of industries under CPEC: Ahsan

Business

Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services’ export in 3 quarters

Business

Rupee plunges to Rs195 in open market

Business

PSX loses 819 points

Business

SECP issues Stewardship Guidelines for Institutional Investors

Business

Salik Hussain visits Board of Investment

Business

POL import bill surges 95pc to $17 billion in 10 months

1 of 2,196

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More