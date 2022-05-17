Pashto poetry book launched in Attock

ATTOCK – The launching ceremony of a Pashto poetry book ‘Besoka’ by renowned Pashto poet and author Javed Iqbal Afgar was held in TMA Hall here on Friday. Quaid e Azam University’s Director Pakistan Studies, Dr Hanif Khalil Ahmad and Radio Pakistan’s station director (retd) Muhammad Nawaz Hasrat Khattak were chief guests. The programme was organised by Chairman Bismilah Jan Welfare and Literary Society . A large number of poets and writers which included Dr Irfan Khattak , Dr Jahan Alam , Dr Iqbal Shakir , Fazal Masood Saim , Noor Zaman Baidar, Akhtar Darzi , Niamat Ullah Aseer, Feroz Khan Sadiq , Sqn Ldr Muhammad Umar Khattak , senior journalist Muhammad Sabrin and others participated . The speakers threw light on the newly launched book ‘Besoka’ and lauded the services of Javed Iqbal Afgar for Pashto literature and poetry.

Javed Iqbal Afgar has more than fifty books of poetry and literature on his credit. Bismilah Jan Welfare and Literary Society chairman, Engineer Jahanzeb Khattak paid rich tributes in his address to the poets for participating in this programme. He demanded of the govt to provide facilities to the poets and writers of District Attock and Mianwali. In the end, shields and commendation certificates were given to the speakers.