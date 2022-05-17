Past in Perspective

In order to suppress nationalist movements and sentiments, the British government in India passed the Rowlatt Act in 1919 which allowed for the authorities to search and arrest without warrant, give arbitrary punishments and crush any dissenting voice in India. In protest, peaceful protestors gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. There, the British troops closed the narrow and only entrance to the garden and opened fire on the peaceful protestors, resulting in the deaths of countless. Hundreds were wounded as well. This marked a turning point in the history of India as the masses lost faith in the British justice system and instead pledged to the new ideology of nationalism which demanded self-governance and the expulsion of the British form India.

“Tragedy, for me, is not a conflict between right and wrong, but between two different kinds of right.”
–Peter Shaffer

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Bangladesh fight back to remain in contention

Newspaper

Monfils withdraws from French Open to undergo heel surgery

Newspaper

Raaniya shines on second day of 19th Westbury National Tennis

Newspaper

Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Entertainment

Chilam Joshi Festival concludes

Entertainment

Queen attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

Entertainment

Coleen Rooney says text from Rebekah Vardy raised suspicions

Entertainment

“Doctor Strange 2” tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

Entertainment

Bella Hadid continues to show support for Palestine, ‘Free Palestine forever’

Entertainment

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

1 of 1,601

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More