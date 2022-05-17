Past in Perspective

In order to suppress nationalist movements and sentiments, the British government in India passed the Rowlatt Act in 1919 which allowed for the authorities to search and arrest without warrant, give arbitrary punishments and crush any dissenting voice in India. In protest, peaceful protestors gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. There, the British troops closed the narrow and only entrance to the garden and opened fire on the peaceful protestors, resulting in the deaths of countless. Hundreds were wounded as well. This marked a turning point in the history of India as the masses lost faith in the British justice system and instead pledged to the new ideology of nationalism which demanded self-governance and the expulsion of the British form India.

“Tragedy, for me, is not a conflict between right and wrong, but between two different kinds of right.”

–Peter Shaffer