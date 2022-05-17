PM asks allies to work for ‘stability of democracy’

| Shehbaz Sharif meets JUI-F, MQM-P leaders | MQM-P

wants fresh elections as per new voter lists | PM directs

provinces to meet wheat procurement targets

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that it was essential for all the coalition parties to work collectively to achieve the stability of democracy and for public welfare.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said that in order to achieve the said objectives, the government would keep the national interest above all during its decision making. During the meeting, they discussed the overall political and economic situation, besides the measures to relieve the masses from inflation and bring in economic stability.

The prime minister reiterated his government’s resolve to provide relief to the people by ensuring the availability of essential commodities at low prices. The government would utilise all available resources in this regard, he assured.

Both the leaders unanimously believed that the development and stability of Pakistan were linked with democracy and the supremacy of the Constitution. Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held consultations with MQM-Pakistan and took them into confidence over the prevailing political situation in the country.

Official sources told The Nation that convener of MQM-Pakistan Khalid Maqbool Sidiqui called on the PM and conveyed his party’s concern over delay in the appointment of Nasreen Jalil as Governor Sindh, as promised by ruling coalition before coming into power.

Prime Minister took him into confidence over London consultations and discussed option of conducting early polls in the country. The MQM leader shared with PM problems of Karachi and asked for comprehensive package for Karachi.

The ruling party [PML-N], after the London visit, received a first response from its coalition partner from Sindh [MQM-P] that the immediate elections could be the solution to the current political chaos in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has started individual consultations with some of its allied parties [MQM-P, PPP-P] to take a decision about conducting immediate elections, electoral reforms and other political matters. The first formal round of consultations with the coalition partners on all important matters would start today to evolve a consensus on political matters.

On Monday, MQM-P in a consultative meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif favoured the option of conducting immediate elections in the country.

“The solution of the issues is general elections,” said MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbol Siddiqui, after a meeting with the PM here.

About the idea of conducting next elections in the country, the Sindh based party has also conveyed its conditions that the elections should be conducted as per new voter lists.

To a question about the government’s plans for conducting legislative business related to electoral reforms, Siddiqui said electoral reforms can be done within a week.

It may be mentioned here that the Speaker National Assembly had written letters to parliamentary leaders for consultations on electoral reforms.

“In this time, we have to look at the state and take difficult decisions to save the state,” said Siddiqui while mentioning that he had put forward a proposal to the Prime Minister for not increasing the prices of petroleum products. He also suggested the government to differentiate between the rich and the poor regarding the prices of petroleum products. He said that the petrol price for motorcyclists should be kept different as that of people having cars and big vehicles.

The MQM leader also paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for prioritizing the projects of public welfare and for his directives to immediate implementation of development projects relating to the people of Karachi. Sharif welcomed the cooperation of the allied parties in the implementation of government reforms and termed the cooperation of the allies as key in future decisions in the national interest.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for building consensus to resolve key governance challenges facing the current government. He said that maintaining consensus amongst all allies on any future decisions was critical. Both the leaders also discussed the overall political situation of the country.

The ruling party [PML-N], after a consultative meeting with party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif, had decided to take all the coalition partners in a loop on each important matter.

Political pundits said MQM-P before becoming a part of the incumbent government had entered into an agreement with the parties of PDM that next elections would be held on new voter lists.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the provinces to meet wheat procurement targets by the 1st of next month.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, the PM expressed his annoyance over the non-fulfilment of wheat procurement targets by the provinces.

He said the people cannot be put into trouble under any circumstances. He said the federal government will provide flour to the people at lower rates at all costs.

He said shortage of the commodity will not be tolerated.

The Prime Minister directed the Minister for National Food Security to immediately constitute a committee for transparent distribution of imported wheat amongst the provinces.

He directed to ensure import of quality wheat.

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government will also extend every possible support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government whilst rising above politics. He said serving the poor people is our prime duty.

The Prime Minister said the price of 10-kg flour bag should be maintained at Rs490 at the Utility Stores.

He said the provinces should also ensure this price at the open market.

Meanwhile, the PM chaired a meeting to review the foreign reserves and continuous raise in the US dollar value against rupees.

He expressed deep concern over the current status of foreign exchange reserves of the country and rising currency exchange rates.

The PM directed all the concerned departments to formulate a comprehensive strategy to improve the situation.

He also directed to present an effective and workable plan on emergency basis to his office.