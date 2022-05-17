Agencies

Police claim arresting six terrorists

LARKANA – Larkana police claimed to have arrested six accused allegedly involved in the high transmission line cracker blast near Bhai Khan village in the limits of Rashid Wagan police station on 15th April.

SSP Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh told media on Monday that Larkana police nabbed six terrorists from Nasirabad Road including Faraz Jalbani, Muhammad Hanif Jalbani, Farhan Jatoi, Zubair Jalbani, Mumtaz Jalbani and recovered from their possession two hand grenades and four pistols.

He said they belong to banned outfit Sindh Revolutionary Army (Asghar Shah Group) and have also confessed their crime. He said that their criminal record is also being traced and they are being interrogated. SSP announced rewards for the police party who arrested them.

