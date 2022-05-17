Agencies

PPP ready to share burden of tough decisions, says Kaira

ISLAMABAD   –   Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said the Pakistan Peoples Party  (PPP) was not only sharing power of the government but was ready to share tough decisions and ready to bear the brunt of it.

During a talk show of private news channel, he said the government shall have to take tough decisions in the larger interest of the country. Over the question related to early polls, Kaira held that it should be held in its scheduled time as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not ready before it holds census exercise and related prerequisites which may take six to seven months.

Moreover, Kaira also stressed that electoral reforms were the need of time for transparent, free and fair elections.

More Stories
International

Finland and Sweden will submit their NATO application today

International

US announces easing visa, family remittance restrictions for Cuba

International

North Korean military ramps up Covid response as outbreak grows

International

Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

Entertainment

Elizabeth line: Queen makes surprise visit to Paddington Station

Entertainment

Egypt composer’s star rises with ‘Moon Knight’ fame

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are married

Entertainment

HSY, Mehwish Hayat to share screen space in upcoming TV project

Newspaper

Ton-up Tamim takes Bangladesh to 318/3 at stumps on Day 3

Newspaper

Asad, Zohaib shine in 19th Westbury National Tennis

1 of 10,136

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More