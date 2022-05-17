Protest against enforced disappearance of journalist

Journalist organisations demonstrated on Monday in front of the Lahore Press Club against the enforced disappearance of Zahid Abbas Malik, senior journalist.

The demonstration was attended by the members and leaders of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Punjab Union of Journalists, Lahore Press Club, and Journalists Forum Pakistan.

The demonstration was led by Lahore Press Club Vice President Nasira Atiq while Punjab Union of Journalists leaders Qamarul Zaman Bhatti, Raja Riaz, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahsan Raza, Zahid Shafiq Tayyab, Ahmad Raza, Ansar Zahid, Nazir Bhatti, Shahzad, Bakhtgir Chaudhry, Asim Zaidi and other leaders and journalists were present.

The speakers demanded that Malik be released immediately. They said till date no media owner has gone missing, if any anchor is disappeared, it becomes a national and international issue, but five days have passed since the disappearance of one sub-editor, no one has taken notice. The leaders said that the entire journalist community and working journalists are with Zahid Malik and the protest will be extended to the whole country if he was not release.

Speakers said that if Zahid Malik has committed any crime, he should be brought before the court of law. Zahid Malik has significant services for journalists and this was his only crime.

The leaders said was active in Phase-II campaign, what is the crime of raising voice for the rights of journalists. They said that if Zahid Abbas Malik was not recovered then there would be protests from Karachi to Peshawar, from Gilgit to Quetta.