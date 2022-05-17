APP

PSX loses 819 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, losing 819.14 points, with a negative change of 1.88 percent, closing at 42,667.32 points against 43,486.46 points on the last working day.

A total of 250,446,894 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 208,112,603 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.908 billion against Rs6.972 billion on last trading day. As many as 340 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 63 of them recorded gain and 263 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 18,143,611 shares and price per share of Rs27, Pak Refinery with volume of 18,068,223 and price per share of Rs14.84 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 14,168,680 and price per share of Rs5.18.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs52.89 per share, closing at Rs964.89 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs34 to Rs750.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs660.93 closing at Rs10,089.07 followed by Bata (Pak), the share price of which declined by Rs100 to close at Rs2,000.

 

