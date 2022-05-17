PTI refutes claims of receiving ‘illicit funding’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Tuesday has rejected allegations of illicit funding. During the hearing in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PTI lawyer said that funds were collected only from Pakistanis.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the PTI foreign funding case.

The PTI lawyer Anwar Mansoor while continuing the arguments ,said that The Foreign Agents Registration Act “FARA” is an American law made for America’s purposes and the US law cannot be applied to Pakistan adding that only multinational companies come under prohibited funding. No illegal funding has come from the US, he added.

Anwar Mansoor further said that the scrutiny committee rejected the documents of both PTI and Akbar S. Babar , the committee did not give reasons for rejecting his documents.

The PTI lawyer also said that the committee cannot reject our documents and the expert is required for forensics but the scrutiny committee did not give a forensic report and provided report was an auditor’s report, he said.

On the other hand, the ECP adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

