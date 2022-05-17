Punjab govt to lodge case against Buzdar in ACE for making Rs10 billion assets

PML-N leader says Buzdar purchased Spanish villa spreading over 4 acres

of land in Multan worth Rs700m

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz leader Ata Tarar on Monday announced that the Punjab govt had decided to lodge a case in Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab against former CM Usman Buzdar for making assets worth Rs10.31billion during his tenure.

He was addressing a news conference here in Islamabad, where he alleged that Usman Buzdar made illegal properties of over 10 billion rupees while he was the head of Punjab province. The PML-N leader claimed further that the documentary evidence regarding corruption of the former Punjab Chief Minister had been secured by the government. Sharing details of the properties owned by Usman Buzdar, he said that former chief minister purchased a Spanish villa spreading over 4 acres of land in Multan, which is worth Rs 700 million. He accused further that Usman Buzdar had also purchased a huge tract of land measuring 5500 Kanals worth Rs.5 billion in Taunsa that is addition to owning a tough tile’s factory in his home district.

Ata Tarar claimed that Buzdar had not only made assets beyond means by himself but his brother in law Dost Muhammad Buzdar also purchased 10 to 15 plots measuring 4 kanals each located in Multan on his name, having market value of Rs.1 billion. He added further that a close friend of former Chief Minister Javed Qasirani had invested about one billion rupees in Bahrain as well, which was a ‘Benami’ transaction of Usman Buzdar. Ata Tarar maintained that former chief minister by using his powers managed to lay a road in his ancestral lands that eventually increased the price of his lands up to Rs2.5b.

He further said that a retired dispenser Ijaz Ahmed Buzdar, who was the frontman of former chief minister, also purchased 26 Kanal and 13 Marla land worth Rs50m while his brother Jafar Buzdar also purchased 14 Kannal land worth millions of rupees. The PML-N leader went ahead with this and said the figures quoted in his press conference were those other than the corruption committed by Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujar. He maintained that while appointing Usman Buzdar, Imran Khan had argued that he belonged to a middle income group and he knew the problems of common people. He however criticised that Buzdar was not appointed because he was from a middle class background but PTI wanted to do corruption by appointing a dummy chief minister in Punjab.

Ata Tarar said Farah Gogi and Usman Buzdar had committed embezzlements worth billions of rupees but the same was happening under the umbrella of Imran Khan from Bani Gala. He added that it was impossible that Imran Khan was unaware about said corruption but he was involved in the whole process and he was getting his share properly. “Imran Khan is travelling on helicopters nowadays and PTI is spending millions of rupees”, he said, questioning from where such a huge funds are coming. He said now everything is before the nation that the expenditure incurred upon the anti-government movement is coming from those people, who earned billions in the last government through corrupt practices.

He said Imran Khan helped Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujar in making money as he remained silent on several mega corruption scandals in the province. He repeated the allegations that the aforementioned people made money by getting bribes from government officers for their posting and transfers. Ata Tarar blamed Imran Khan for making arrangements for Farah and Ahsan Gujar’s escape from the country. He, however, announced that the Punjab government was going to launch a probe against Buzdar and his associates to ascertain the facts that how billions of rupees had been made. He said now it will be inquired how a person, who did not have even electricity in his home at the time of becoming chief minister had made assets worth billions.