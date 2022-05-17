Putting health, education on modern lines govt’s priority: KP CM

peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday formally inaugurated the newly-established Clinical Skills Lab at Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar.

This state-of-the-art Skills Lab has been completed at a cost of Rs370 million which is the only public sector simulation centre of its kind across the country. The lab has the latest and updated simulators and equipment for training of doctors in all specialties including medicine, surgery, gynae and orthopaedics etc due to which our doctors will not have to go abroad for training as before, as state-of-the-art training facilities are now available through this lab.

A ceremony in this regard was held here at PGMI, Hayatabad Medical Complex with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan as chief guest. KP Cabinet members Taimur Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Barister Muhammad Ali Saif, members of KP Assembly Asif Khan and Arbab Wasim also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated and lauded the efforts of Provincial Health Minister and management of PGMI for establishing state-of-the-art Skills Lab and said the lab would prove to be a mile stone towards providing international standard healthcare facilities to the people of the province. He said that PGMI was undoubtedly the best institute imparting training in medical sector which now has become the first-ever public sector institute having the latest and state-of-the-art Skills Lab in the country.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government has introduced unprecedented reforms in health sector adding that it has been the priority of his government since the day first to put health and education sectors on modern lines. He said that old health care facilities in the province were being upgraded whereas on the other hand new institutions with innovative facilities were being also established which would certainly result in improved health care facilities.

He said that revamping of all district headquarter hospitals was in progress adding that basic health units and rural health centres were also being converted into 24/7 health facilities. Besides government was also establishing four tertiary hospitals in different regions of the province under public private partnership which on completion would reduce the burden of patients on existing major hospitals of the province and provide standard health care facilities to people at their door steps.

The Chief Minister made it clear that a number of reforms and development initiatives were completed during last one and half year which have resulted in significant change in health sector. He said that Sehat Card Plus was a pro-poor initiative of his government under which free health care facilities had been extended to the cent percent population of the province.

He said that Imran Khan was fighting for the real independence and sovereignty of the country adding that millions of people would take to the streets on the call of Imran khan for the purpose.

He said that general elections would take place soon in the country and Imran Khan will become the prime minister again with a two thirds majority. Touching upon the rights of the province, Mahmood Khan said that he will continue to fight to get rights of the province from the federal government at all cost.

Earlier, KP Health Minister Taimur Jaghra highlighted the reforms and other initiatives taken in the health sector. Chief Executive officer of PGMI Dr Muhammad Arif briefed the participants about the performance of the institute. Medical Director Prof Dr Shehzad Akbar and Hospital Director Dr Shehzad Faisal of Hayatabad Medical Complex were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid a short visit to district Abbottabad where he inaugurated two newly-completed development projects and addressed the workers’ convention of PTI. The Chief Minister inaugurated 18km long Dhamtor Bypass Road which has been completed at a cost of Rs3.4 billion. He also inaugurated the newly-constructed building of Government College of Management Sciences which has been completed at a cost of Rs240 million.

In his address, the Chief Minister felicitated the party workers and general public for holding historic public gathering for party chairman Imran Khan and said that purpose of his visit to district Abbottabad was also to invite the people to participate in the independence march. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Abbottabad would have a leading role to make the proposed independence march a success story.